The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, March 15, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

In Court: Nothing on the felony court docket today.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will hear a report from its auditor on the city’s financial health, take an additional application (the Palm Coast Music Festival) for its cultural arts grants, and consider a couple of other matters.

Food Truck Tuesdays is presented by the City of Palm Coast once a month from March to November. Held at Central Park in Town Center, visitors can enjoy gourmet food served out of trucks from 5 to 8 p.m.–mobile kitchens, canteens and catering trucks that offer up appetizers, main dishes, side dishes and desserts. Foods to be featured change monthly but have included lobster rolls, Portuguese cuisine, fish and chips, regional American, Latin food, ice cream, barbecue and much more. Many menus are kid-friendly. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday event benefits a local charity.

Notably: It is not Oxymoron Day, but it is Belarus Constitution Day. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020, would have been 89 today. And 51 Muslims would have been living ordinary lives had they not been massacred on this day in 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand, when Brenton Harrison Tarrant, 28 at the time, a white supremacist fluent in alt-right bile, murdered them in two separate mosques. He was sentenced to life in prison on each of the 51 counts of murder. He was designated a “terrorist entity.”

French Senator Claude Mahuret, denouncing Putin and the fifth column represented by the French extreme right: "Vladimir Zemmour, Joseph Vissarionovitch Mélenchon et Anastasia Le Pen sont depuis longtemps les généraux en chef de cette cinquième colonne" : @ClaudeMalhuret épingle la "propagande de Poutine et du FSB" en France #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/9I3lz42hML — Public Sénat (@publicsenat) March 1, 2022









