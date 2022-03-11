The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, March 11, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

In Court: A plea hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the case of Joseph Bova III before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. A jury found Bova in September 2019 guilty of murdering Zuheily Rosado at a Palm Coast convenience store in February 2013. Perkins sentenced him to life in prison. But in February 2021 the Fifth District Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, ruling that Circuit Judge Terence Perkins had “abused” his discretion by denying Bova the right to represent himself at trial. In February, Bova told the court he had no desire for another trial and wanted to plea.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson and new Police Chief Dave Brannon, possibly with an appearance by U.S. Rep. John. Waltz, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary summing up the Florida Legislature’s distinctly reactionary session.

Emergency drills at the Flagler County airport: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting emergency vehicle operations at Flagler Executive Airport today. The training runs from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with sirens scheduled to be aired beginning at 10 a.m. The training will take place on the south side of the airport near the “LL-section” close to Belle Terre Parkway.

At the Flagler Playhouse: “Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged at 7:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

Notably: Today is the anniversary of the very first case of the “Spanish flu,” as it was called in 2018, though it should have more accurately been called the Kansas flu. It was reported in military barracks in Kansas, where over 100 soldiers got sick. Some 500,000 Americans and 22 million people worldwide died of the virus.

Sam Donaldson, who turns 88 today, speaks at Reagan’s 106th birthday celebration in 2017:









