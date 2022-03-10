The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, March 10, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here. Ex-Flagler County Sheriff’s deputy Dedorius Varnes is sentenced by Perkins at 3:30 p.m. Varnes pleaded to aggravated stalking charges, reducing an initial slate of more serious charges stemming from two separate incidents while he was a deputy. See: “Ex-Deputy Dedorius Varnes Pleads to Lesser Charges of Aggravated Stalking, Faces Up to 5 Years in Prison.”

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street in Flagler Beach. There will be a couple of swearing in, as Jane Mealy was reelected and newcomer James Sherman has replaced Commissioner Rick Belhumeur. See: “Mealy and Newcomer Sherman Win in Flagler Beach, Incumbents Barnes and Schultz Win in Bunnell.” The commission will also name a new chair and vice-chair, bringing to a close Eric Cooley’s tenure as chair. Belhumeur had been in line to be the chair. There was no vice-vice chairman, but chances are Commissioner Ken Bryan will get the nod this time. The commission is expected to hear a full financial health report from Belle McManus, the owner of the Ocean Palms Golf Club lease, her management company faces an ultimatum from the city over lease breaches. See: “Calling it ‘An Embarrassment to the City,’ Flagler Beach Manager Issues 30-Day Ultimatum to Golf Operation,” and “Ultimatum from Flagler Beach, Husband in Prison: Ocean Palm Golf’s Unintended Owner Tells Her Story.” Watch the meeting at the city’s YouTube channel here. Access meeting agenda and materials here. See a list of commission members and their email addresses here.

At the Flagler Playhouse: “Company,” the 1970 musical by Stephen Sondheim, is staged at 7:30 p.m. at Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Tickets are $25.00, and $20 for students 21 and younger with ID. Book tickets here.

