The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 9, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: La Darrien McCaskill, 24, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the 2018 and 2019 robberies he participated in, with five other co-conspirators, all of whom have been sentenced. McCaskill, a Palatka resident, faced a first-degree felony charge of principal to a robbery with a firearm. He pleaded to robbery in December 2020, agreeing to “testify truthfully” about his co-conspirators, Jimaya and Jimari Baker. He will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. in accordance with youthful offender sentencing guidelines.

Affordable Housing: The Northeast Florida Regional Council is inviting citizens and stakeholders to attend the Affordable Housing Workshop for Flagler County. Bring a smart phone to participate in polling. 10 a.m. to noon at the Government Services Building Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, 1st Floor, Bunnell.

Now this:

Hard to get tired of this, or any Schubert: his 13th sonata, in A Major, performed by Alexander Gavrylyuk:









