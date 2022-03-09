Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Mickey and LGBTQ by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

In Court: La Darrien McCaskill, 24, is sentenced by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the 2018 and 2019 robberies he participated in, with five other co-conspirators, all of whom have been sentenced. McCaskill, a Palatka resident, faced a first-degree felony charge of principal to a robbery with a firearm. He pleaded to robbery in December 2020, agreeing to “testify truthfully” about his co-conspirators, Jimaya and Jimari Baker. He will be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. in accordance with youthful offender sentencing guidelines.

Affordable Housing: The Northeast Florida Regional Council is inviting citizens and stakeholders to attend the Affordable Housing Workshop for Flagler County. Bring a smart phone to participate in polling. 10 a.m. to noon at the Government Services Building Chambers, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, 1st Floor, Bunnell.

Now this:

Hard to get tired of this, or any Schubert: his 13th sonata, in A Major, performed by Alexander Gavrylyuk:




“She’s always remembered a recovering alcoholic who came to speak to her high school who said “I knew I had a problem when I started drinking alone. There’s never a reason to drink alone.” But he was a man. He didn’t understand that for women, drinking alone was safer. Drinking in a group was the dangerous thing.”

–From “Women Corinne Does Not Actually Know,” by Rebecca Makkai, Harper’s, September 2021.

Maupassant's illusions | Music of the woods | Better lie than doubt | John Cheever's premature eulogy of John Updike | Updike's daily death of selves | Old age and habit according to Wharton | Marmontel's Belisaire's truth | The typical ancient Roman | Salman Rushdie realizes some people will never like him | Uncle Willy's Republicans and Democrats | Cicero on not knowing | A tyrant's culture | American regression | Bernard Rustin's Spokesmen of the Confederacy | Aged relic | Barthelme's alternative to intelligent conversation | On drunkenness | Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

