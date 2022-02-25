The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 25, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Brig. Gen. Ernie Audino (Ret.) of Rep. Mike Waltz’s office, and a frequent contributor to Fox News and the Washington Times, to discuss Russia, Ukraine, cyberthreats, supply chain disruptions and what it means to Flagler County, along with a legislative update from Rep. Paul Renner, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the similarities between Russian and American military adventurism.

Notably: Anthony Burgess, one of the almost-great writers of mid- to late-20th century England, the author of “A Clockwork Orange” and the Enderby novels, a failed composer (as he himself admitted often, to his great chagrin) and the author of some 50 books, all from his late 30s on, after he was told that a brain tumor would leave him less than a year to live (so he got cracking on three novels, to leave a little money to his cheating wife), was born on this day in 1917. He died in 1993.

