The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 25, 2022

Putin's Cheerleader by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Putin’s Cheerleader by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph. Friday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, host David Ayres welcomes Brig. Gen. Ernie Audino (Ret.) of Rep. Mike Waltz’s office, and a frequent contributor to Fox News and the Washington Times, to discuss Russia, Ukraine, cyberthreats, supply chain disruptions and what it means to Flagler County, along with a legislative update from Rep. Paul Renner, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the similarities between Russian and American military adventurism.

Notably: Anthony Burgess, one of the almost-great writers of mid- to late-20th century England, the author of “A Clockwork Orange” and the Enderby novels, a failed composer (as he himself admitted often, to his great chagrin) and the author of some 50 books, all from his late 30s on, after he was told that a brain tumor would leave him less than a year to live (so he got cracking on three novels, to leave a little money to his cheating wife), was born on this day in 1917. He died in 1993.

Larry David:




February 2022
“Punishments are almost always arbitrary, which is a great defect in jurisprudence. But this defect opens the way for clemency and compassion, and this compassion is no other than the strictest justice, for it would be horrible to punish a youthful indiscretion as poisoners and parricides are punished. A sentence of death for an offence which deserves nothing more than correction is no other than an assassination committed with the sword of justice.”

–Voltaire, from “Blasphemy,” in “Questions sur l’Encyclopedie” (1770). .

