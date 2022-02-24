The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 24, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather:

In Court: The trial of Philip Martin on a life felony and a second degree felony counts of molesting the minor daughter of an ex-girlfriend is expected to conclude today, its fourth day, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. See background here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The commission will hear a happier update from County Attorney Al Hadeed on the Corps of Engineers’ dunes project (see: “Flagler Beach’s Tardy Dunes Project Is Down to a Single Holdout As Another Property Owner Signs Easement“). Commissioners will consider renting the pier for four hours to Salty Church for an Easter service on April 17, and consider a request from a business owner to open a tattoo studio within a needle’s prick of City Hall, at 213 South 2nd Street (City Hall is at 105 South 2nd).

Notably: Estonians, who briefly won their independence from the Soviets in 1918, and again in 1991, might want to celebrate their Independence Day today, as it could be their last. As for that Russia-China embrace of late, it was on this day in 1980 that the United States announced it would sell military equipment to China in response to the then-fresh Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. It was also on this day that the House voted 386-12 to boycott the Moscow Olympics later that summer. Also, on the same day, Nelson Doubleday bought the New York Mets for $21 million, the sort of price that might be too low for certain houses in the region today.

Now this:

Rodney Dangerfield:











The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.