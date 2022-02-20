The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 20, 2022









Today is the United Nations’ World Day of Social Justice. Needless to say, it won’t me marked by Florida governments, state or local. The theme this year: “Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment.” From the UN: “More than 60 per cent of the world’s employed population, that is 2 billion women, men and youth, earn their livelihoods in the informal economy. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on the vulnerability of workers in the informal economy. Informal workers, who often lack any form of social protection or employment-related benefits, are twice as likely to be poor compared to formal workers. Most people enter the informal economy not by choice, but due to lack of opportunities in the formal economy. […] The International Labour Organization unanimously adopted the ILO Declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization on 10 June 2008. This is the third major statement of principles and policies adopted by the International Labour Conference since the ILO’s Constitution of 1919. It builds on the Philadelphia Declaration of 1944 and the Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work of 1998. The 2008 Declaration expresses the contemporary vision of the ILO’s mandate in the era of globalization.” See details.

“The Mountaintop,” at City Repertory Theatre, 3 p.m. Directed by John Sbordone, with Brent Jordan as Martin Luther King Jr., and Phillipa Rose as Camae. Thursday Feb. 17 through Saturday Feb. 19. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. Katori Hall’s 2009 two-person play imagines – key word: imagines — Martin Luther King Jr. during his last night on earth, as a pretty motel maid named Camae visits him to deliver room service and finds the civil rights icon in a very un-glorious state indeed: Smokin’. Cussin’. Drinkin’. Flirting. Stinky feet. See the preview, “Reimagining Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Night Before Assassination in CRT’s ‘The Mountaintop,’ Warts and All.”









Concern About Civil Rights Wanes in the U.S.: From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “After concern about civil rights peaked in the United States in early 2021, the share of respondents identifying it as an important issue for the country quickly dropped again – back to 2019 levels as of Q4 2021. This is according to the Statista Global Consumer Survey. Throughout 2020, civil rights took center stage in U.S. political discourse after the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in May triggered mass protests and a reckoning with the still-rampant racial injustice in the country.”

Malcolm X on Police Brutality









