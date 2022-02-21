The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, February 21, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Flagler County schools are off today in observance of Presidents’ Day. Other government agencies are not off.

In Court: Several jury trials are scheduled to start today with jury selection, absent pleas or continuances, including Joel Buzzard on a charge of battery by strangulation, Philip Martin on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation, and Daniel Priotti on a felony charge of DUI, third offense within 10 years. See the full docket here.

Flagler County Commission Evening Meeting: The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Tourism Director Amy Lukasik will update the commission on the tourism bureau’s goals and likely discuss the proposed acquisition of a $1.5 million land parcel in Flagler Beach for a visitors’ center. (See: “County in Talks with Coastal Cloud to Buy $1.5 Million Parcel on A1A for Future Visitor Center.” Commissioners will consider applying for a trio of grants totaling nearly $300,000 to combat homelessness. Commissioners will also consider finalizing the agreement with Whispering meadows to move its operations to the County Fairgrounds (See: “With County as Farrier, Whispering Meadows Ranch Takes a Step Closer to Permanent Home at Fairgrounds“), and will consider adopting the school district’s revised schedule of impact fees. See: “In Sharp Retreat from County’s and Builders’ Barrage, School Board Adopts Much Smaller Impact Fee Increase.” The full agenda is available here.

Notably: Nixon went to China 50 years ago today. Malcolm X was assassinated today in 1965 at the Audubon Ballroom as he was beginning a speech on his Organization for Afro-American Unity. It was only in January that the Manhattan district attorney announced that two men accused of his murder, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, were to be exonerated. “Their exoneration represents a remarkable acknowledgment of grave errors made in a case of towering importance: the 1965 murder of one of America’s most influential Black leaders,” The Times reported.

Which States Have Acted on Police Reform?From Statista’s Daily Infographics: One year after the death of George Floyd, 21 U.S. states had passed bills focused on police oversight. 17 more had not passed any such bills, but had pending legislation. This is according to information compiled in a National Conference of State Legislatures’ database that premiered after Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

