The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 18, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and City Manager Denise Bevan, with a legislative update, starting shortly after 9 a.m. with my commentary on WNZF.

“The Mountaintop,” at City Repertory Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Directed by John Sbordone, with Brent Jordan as Martin Luther King Jr., and Phillipa Rose as Camae. Thursday Feb. 17 through Saturday Feb. 19. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students, available at crtpalmcoast.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime.Katori Hall’s 2009 two-person play imagines – key word: imagines — Martin Luther King Jr. during his last night on earth, as a pretty motel maid named Camae visits him to deliver room service and finds the civil rights icon in a very un-glorious state indeed: Smokin’. Cussin’. Drinkin’. Flirting. Stinky feet. See the preview, “Reimagining Martin Luther King Jr.’s Last Night Before Assassination in CRT’s ‘The Mountaintop,’ Warts and All.”

St. Mark by the Sea Bazaar and Sale: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Crafts, quality clothing, tools, books, household items, jewelry, Silent Auction sale.

Where Languages are Dying: From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “As UNESCO prepares to celebrate International Mother Language Day 2022 on February 21, data from the Endangered Languages Project analyzed by Statista reveals that thousands of languages from around the world are currently in danger of dying out. The role of languages in the DNA of cultures and the importance they hold as frameworks upon which our societies develop, cannot be understated. […] Globalization is a significant killer of languages, as a 2014 research paper by Amano et al. states.”

Now this:

One of my favorite Bach cantatas, BWV 32, not so much for the valentine (“Dearest Jesus, my desire”) but for the music, the violin, the dialogue between bass and soprano, and that violin in the second aria (“Here, in My Father’s place”), which you can go to directly here. This is the Netherlands Bach Society, not necessarily the best recording out there but the Society’s videos are a gem for their attempt to give us all of Bach. Here’s the second aria’s brief, moving text. Note the violin’s tone when the bass sings of his distressed spirit. The text and translations are thanks to the Bach Cantatas Website:

Hier, in meines Vaters Stätte,

Here, in my Father’s place

Findt mich ein betrübter Geist.

A distressed spirit finds me.

Da kannst du mich sicher finden

Here you can certainly find me

Und dein Herz mit mir verbinden,

And unite your heart with me,

Weil dies meine Wohnung heißt.

Since this is called my dwelling.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.