The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The chamber is expected to be filled with representatives and supporters of the Green Lion, the restaurant at the city’s Palm Harbor Golf Club whose lease, now 5 years old, the council decided not to renew last week, accusing the city administration of having given the restaurant too generous terms in 2017. The administration had renegotiated the lease and set out terms that would have raised the restaurant’s rent over 300 percent in the next five years. The council was not interested, preferring to seek new bids for the location. See: “Palm Coast Turns Nasty Against Green Lion Café Lease After 5 Successful Years and Turnaround at Palm Harbor Golf.”

In Court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins is scheduled to preside over the trial of Terry Antonio Carter on charges of false imprisonment, and battery, starting at 9 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse.

The Flagler County School Board holds an information workshop at 1 p.m. in the third floor training room at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, and a 6 p.m. meeting in the first-floor chambers. At the 1 p.m. meeting, LaShakia Moore, who heads the curriculum department, is providing an update on library material procedures and book bans. The board is also expected to discuss the procedure the public may use to complain “against the superintendent or the school board attorney if there has been a violation of a federal or state law, or regulation.” The procedure was the result of a single complaint filed by a crank who’s also made life hell for the Palm Coast government administration through similar means. In this case, the crank filed a complaint against the board attorney, seeking her firing. A couple of board members joined him (two guesses about who they are). The move failed in a 3-2 vote late last year. It is the latest example of a school board enabling the occasional incendiary troll to undermine public trust in local government. See the procedure here. The board at the 6 p.m. meeting is expected to approve next school year’s instructional calendar. See the calendar here.

Why Trump is once again claiming that he was spied upon in 2016: I imagine FlaglerLive’s comment section will light up with renewed howls about the “Durham Report” (it already is) and how it vindicates Trump’s claim that he was spied on by the Obama administration. Before falling for this latest of recalibrated bathtub hoaxes, read the Washington Post’s Philip Bump’s corrective. It’s long, intricate and factual, unlike the hype on shout shows and in that court filing, so it won’t make much noise. Bottom line: “There are legitimate questions about the effort to link Trump back to Russia using this data that was not only sketchy at the outset, but had also been debunked by the time the election was over. But there is no question that this is not proof that Trump Tower was “wiretapped.” It is not proof that Mark Levin’s claims in early 2017 were accurate, since they weren’t. (He’s tried to take credit for his foresight in recent days.) If it’s evidence of Trump being “spied on,” as the former president has also claimed in recent days, it’s a very broad sort of spying — collecting all of the domain-name lookups from a physical location or a network — being conducted not by the Obama administration or by Hillary Clinton, but by an anti-Trump lawyer.”

Rumors of War: From Statista’s Daily Infographics: “In the 26 countries surveyed, almost half (46 percent) of respondents believe it is likely that their country will be involved in a war with another in the next 12 months. Americans are among the most pessimistic (or realistic, perhaps) in this regard: three out of four believe that an international conflict involving the U.S. is imminent. Russians are hardly more optimistic for their country (64 percent), while about half of the French and British believe that such an outcome is likely in the coming months. Conversely, Germans, Belgians and Swedes are among the least worried about their country’s military implications.”

