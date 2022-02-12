The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 12, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

American Association of University Women: J. Michael Butler, Ph.D., author of “Beyond Integration: The Black Freedom Struggle in Escambia County, Florida, 1960-1980,” and Regina Phillips, will speak on “The Contextualization of Confederate Iconography,” if the word “iconography” can be ascribed to anything confederate, 10:30 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd., Palm Coast. Lunch will be available for $15.

Daytona Playhouse: “Calendar Girls.” “Ladies of a certain age decide to sort of bare all for a worthy cause. A small act of kindness goes a long way. Based on a true story this show will tickle your heart and funny bones.” 7:30 p.m. at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. Book here.

Jacksonville Symphony: Brass, Organ & Percussion: The annual Brass, Organ & Percussion concert returns with its eclectic mix of music featuring the orchestra’s mightiest instruments. From arrangements of Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition to dueling marimbas, this program is unlike any other. Greg Zelek, organ. 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book here.

Notably: It is Lincoln’s birthday. He was born on this day ion one of America’s most wooden myths in 1809 in Hardin County, Kentucky. “It is a wonder that Mr. Lincoln escaped assassination as long as he did,” one of Gore Vidal’s characters says in “1876.” It is also the day the Senate acquitted Bill Clinton in a vote that ratified the versatility of the American id, if not its is. Warren Harding, “America’s Horniest President,” had had it easier.

The Best and Worst Countries For Democracy, from Statista’s Daily Infographics: “The Economist Intelligence Unit has published the twelfth edition of its Democracy Index which rates democracy levels in 165 independent states and two territories. […] Northern Europe leads the way for democracy with Norway recording the highest score, 9.75. Finland joined its neighbor in third place with a score of 9.27 but it was New Zealand that was placed second with 9.37. The United States only managed a score of 7.85 which left it in 26th position. ”