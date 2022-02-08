The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, February 8, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Showers. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

The cold weather shelter will open at Church on the Rock in Bunnell tonight, Tuesday, February 8th. The Church on the Rock is at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell. The shelter will open at 5:30 PM and close at 8 AM the following day. If you are in need of shelter, or have no heat at home or are living in your car, join us at Church on the Rock Tomorrow night. We will be ready with a warm cot and two great meals for you. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 3 PM. Call 386-437-3258 ext. 105 for information about free transportation to the shelter.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For the full agenda and background materials, go here. The council will hear an update on the city’s master plan for its public works facility, including an option to move the facility further north on U.S. 1. The council will also discuss extending the concessions lease (for food and drinks) at the Green Lion Cafe, at Palm Harbor Golf Club, and it will discuss its legislative priorities.

The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. The public is invited to attend and to offer in-person comment on Board agenda items. A livestream will also be available for members of the public to observe the meeting online. 10 a.m. at the Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. Click this link to access the streaming broadcast. The live video feed begins approximately five minutes before the scheduled meeting time. Meeting agendas are available online here.

The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will consider a rezoning application for the Eagles Lake subdivision that would enable development of 1,218 homes over several phases. See: “Reconfigured 1,200-Home Eagle Lakes Development on Old Kings Road Draws Sharp Opposition from Neighbors.” See board documents, including agendas and background materials, here. Watch the meeting or past meetings here.

In Court: Pre-trail day before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

From Statista’s Daily Infographics: Amazon’s logistics costs have skyrocketed over the past decade, with shipping and fulfillment costs growing almost 40-fold between 2009 and 2021. Last year alone, the company’s shipping costs, which include sortation and delivery centers and transportation costs, amounted to $76.7 billion, with fulfillment costs (e.g. costs of operating and staffing fulfillment centers) adding another $75.1 billion to a hefty logistics bill. While Amazon’s revenue also grew more almost 20-fold since 2009, that wasn’t enough to offset the surge in logistics costs. In 2009, shipping and fulfillment costs amounted to 15.6 percent of net sales. By 2021, that share had risen to 32.9 percent.

Notably: Jules Verne was born on this day in 1828. He never visited Florida–he only visited the United States once, for only a few days, rushing up from New York City to Niagara and back before sailing home: he was a homebody at heart–but set several of his novels in the state, including North Against South and parts of the two moon novels. See a video biography here. Less notably, Mary, Queen of Scots lost her head, after a couple of tries plus an ax, on this day in 1587.

Now this:













The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.