The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, February 6, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Cirque Ma’Ceo: A revolutionary theatrical experience like no other at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell, 7 p.m. Featuring a variety of exotic horse Breeds and talented performers from around the world, Cirque Ma’Ceo is a show that will take your breath away. With a contemporary blend of acrobatics, aerial dance, and equestrian arts, this show is perfect for the entire family. See the website, or the video below:

Notably: Today is Ronald Reagan’s birth anniversary (1911). One of the most accomplished leaders in the nation’s history was also among its worst presidents, inaugurating the era of populist fantasies in presidential politics and accelerating the shift away from New Deal liberalism started by Nixon. Reagan presided over the most corrupt administration since Nixon and Ulysses Grant, corruption that framed and affected vast segments of the economy. As historian Sean Wilentz writes in The Age of Reagan, “Almost forgotten today, meanwhile, are the numerous costs of the Reaganite attack on ‘big government’ that began accruing after 1984. The rush to the regulate business and finance led to some disasters, most dramatically the collapse of a large segment of the nation’s savings and loan system. Huge federal deficits, a direct result of the administration’s fiscal policies, effectively forestalled any new major social programs. This met with the approval of supposedly fiscally austere conservatives–but the deficits also drained away valuable economic resources. Although the Reagan years are now frequently recalled as a time of moral rearmament and patriotic pride, the administration overlooked and sometimes indulged negligence and permissiveness on a grand scale. The toll of that neglect, in venality and arrant lawlessness, piled up during the second term, leaving Ragan’s presidency with a record of official corruption unsurpassed, except by Nixon’s administration, since the end of World War II. Lawlessness also became a feature of Reagan’s foreign policy–and created a scandal that nearly brought the administration to its knees.”

The Most Common Types of Cancer in the U.S., from Statista: Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide among middle-aged adults. However, deaths from cancer are catching up in high-income countries according to a study recently published in the medical journal The Lancet. Researchers calculated that cancer kills about twice as many people as cardiovascular disease in more developed countries. Globally, cancer could become the leading cause of death in just a few decades, the study said.

Today is Aaron Burr’s birth anniversary (1756). Here’s Gore Vidal on Burr, about whom he wrote one of his more accomplished novels:









