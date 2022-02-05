The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, February 5, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center.

The Friends of the Library host a book sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. There will be Fiction, Non-Fiction, Specialty Books, Children’s Books and much more. No Large Bills or Credit/Debit Cards accepted. Incidentally, today is also Take Your Child to the Library Day” “Launched in 2011 in Connecticut by librarians Nadine Lipman (Waterford Public Library, retired) and Caitlin Augusta (Stratford Library) with artist Nancy Elizabeth Wallace, TYCLD raises community awareness about the importance of the library in the life of a child, and promotes library services and programs for children and families. Join the celebration!”

Fashion Show Luncheon, hosted by Garden Club at Palm Coast on February 5, 2022. Fahions by Chez Jaqueline. Doors open at 11 a.m. VFW 47 old Kings Rd, Palm Coast 32137. $25 may be paid @https://gardenclubatpalmcoast.org by PayPal or at Chez Jaqueline.

The Sunshine & Sandals Social, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cornerstone Center, 608 E. Moody Blvd. The social is an information get-together, educating, inspiring, and motivating our community. Connecting residents with other residents and local businesses.

Cirque Ma’Ceo: A revolutionary theatrical experience like no other at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell, 7 p.m. Featuring a variety of exotic horse Breeds and talented performers from around the world, Cirque Ma’Ceo is a show that will take your breath away. With a contemporary blend of acrobatics, aerial dance, and equestrian arts, this show is perfect for the entire family. See the website, or the video below:

At the Jacksonville Symphony: The Chris Thomas Band: The Rat Pack. Daniel Wiley, JSYO Music Director & Assistant Conductor, the Chris Thomas Band featuring Chris Thomas and Cortnie Frazier, with Olivia Donalson, Guest Artists. “When Chris Thomas takes the stage he doesn’t just sing, he aims to embody the swagger and style of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and Frank Sinatra” says The Florida Times-Union. “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You” and more performed by Jacksonville’s best big band alongside the Jacksonville Symphony. You’ll be dancing in the aisles. Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Book here.

Notably: Adlai Stevenson was born on this day in 1900. One of the wittiest and smartest candidates for president, he twice ran against Dwight Eisenhower. “The quality in Stevenson that excited most frequent attack was not his intellect as such, but his wit. In this country wit has never been popular in political leaders,” Richard Hofstadter wrote in Anti-Intellectualism in American Life. Stevenson was the great hope of intellectuals in the country, his loss in 1952 crushing them into the sort of depression that long pre-dated those of George W. Bush’s or Trump’s wins. On Nov. 7, 1952, Steinbeck wrote Stevenson: “Dear Governor Stevenson: I hope you will have rest without sadness. The sadness is for us to have lost our chance for greatness when greatness is needed. The Republic will not crumble. But for a little while, please don’t reread Thucydides. Republics have–and in just this way. […] Yours in disappointment and hope.”

For you rugby fans out there: The annual Six Nations Championship begins and runs through March 19, featuring England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy. NBC is broadcasting and streaming all Six Nations matches live on Peacock Premium. Ireland and Wales play at 9:15 a.m., Scotland and England play at 11:45 a.m. From the championship’s website: “In the opening round of the 2022 Guinness Six Nations, Scotland will be looking to achieve something they haven’t done since 1984: record back-to-back victories against England. Scotland began last year’s Championship with a historic first win against England at Twickenham in 38 years when Duhan van der Merwe scored the only try in an 11-6 triumph.” More here.

From Statista: Germany is associated mostly with its soccer prowess when it comes to sports, but the country is also a true winter sports nation. A look at the all-time medal table of the Olympic Winter Games shows that Germany has won more than 400 Olympic winter medals since 1924, ahead of Norway, Russia and the United States. Germany has also won the most Winter Olympics gold medals – 150. Canada, which comes sixth in the all-time medals table, has won a disproportionate number of golds, placing it fifth when only counting won competitions.

