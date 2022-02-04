The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, February 4, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. It’ll cool off Saturday. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

In Court: A status hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in the case of Joseph Bova III before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. A jury found Bova in September 2019 guilty of murdering Zuheily Rosado at a Palm Coast convenience store in February 2013. Perkins sentenced him to life in prison. But in February 2021 the Fifth District Court of Appeal ordered a new trial, ruling that Circuit Judge Terence Perkins had “abused” his discretion by denying Bova the right to represent himself at trial. The court and the prosecution are not looking forward to the trial ahead, whose outcome is all but foretold, but whose surprises, given Bova’s strange behavior, are not. The trial will once again re-ignite traumas for Rosado’s five children. See:

In Court: At 9 a.m. Perkins hears a motion for post-conviction relief from Waldemar Rivera, sentenced in 2016 to 25 years in prison.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes Rep. Paul Renner, NAACP Shelley Ragsdale and Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart who will talk about voting rights, voter suppression and that flurry of bills in the Florida Legislature proposing to further restrict voting rights, starting shortly after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the same subject.

First Friday in Flagler Beach: First Friday, the monthly festival of music, food and leisure, is scheduled for this evening at Downtown’s Veterans Park, 105 South 2nd Street, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event is overseen by the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency and run by Laverne M. Shank Jr. and Surf 97.3 (See the paperwork here.) See: “First Friday, Christmas Parade and Starry Nights Are Returning to Flagler Beach in December as Grinch Variant Wanes.”

Cirque Ma’Ceo: A revolutionary theatrical experience like no other at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell, 7 p.m. Featuring a variety of exotic horse Breeds and talented performers from around the world, Cirque Ma’Ceo is a show that will take your breath away. With a contemporary blend of acrobatics, aerial dance, and equestrian arts, this show is perfect for the entire family. See the website, or the video below:

At the Daytona Beach Symphony: Teatro Lirico D’Europa performs Verdi’s “Rigoletto,” 7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Tickets here.

At the Jacksonville Symphony: The Chris Thomas Band: The Rat Pack. Daniel Wiley, JSYO Music Director & Assistant Conductor, the Chris Thomas Band featuring Chris Thomas and Cortnie Frazier, with Olivia Donalson, Guest Artists. “When Chris Thomas takes the stage he doesn’t just sing, he aims to embody the swagger and style of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis and Frank Sinatra” says The Florida Times-Union. “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way,” “You’re Nobody Till Somebody Loves You” and more performed by Jacksonville’s best big band alongside the Jacksonville Symphony. You’ll be dancing in the aisles. Robert E. Jacoby Symphony Hall Times Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Book here.

Has Facebook Reached Its Growth Limit?: from Statista: “In Q4 2021, Facebook had 2,912 monthly active users, practically unchanged from 2,910 in the previous quarter. The same trend was visible in the platform’s most engaged users, as the number of those logging in daily declined from 1,930 million in Q3 2021 to 1,929 million in the last three months of the year. So have we officially reached “Peak Facebook”? For now it’s too early to tell, but if the trend continues in the next quarter, it would be an ominous sign, suggesting that all the surveys pointing towards declining Facebook usage may have had a point after all.”

Now this:

From NASA’s Astronomy Picture of the Day: What will the Moon phase be on your birthday this year? It is hard to predict because the Moon’s appearance changes nightly. As the Moon orbits the Earth, the half illuminated by the Sun first becomes increasingly visible, then decreasingly visible. The featured video animates images and altitude data taken by NASA’s Moon-orbiting Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter to show all 12 lunations that appear this year, 2022 — as seen from Earth’s northern (southern) hemisphere. A single lunation describes one full cycle of our Moon, including all of its phases. A full lunation takes about 29.5 days, just under a month (moon-th). As each lunation progresses, sunlight reflects from the Moon at different angles, and so illuminates different features differently. During all of this, of course, the Moon always keeps the same face toward the Earth. What is less apparent night-to-night is that the Moon‘s apparent size changes slightly, and that a slight wobble called a libration occurs as the Moon progresses along its elliptical orbit.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.