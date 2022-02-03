The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 3, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

In Court: Drug Court will not convene today, as it usually does on Thursday. Circuit Judge Terence Perkins will hold probation violation hearings at noon, and status hearings and a sentencing hearing at 1:30 p.m.

Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin is the featured speaker at the meeting of the Palm Coast Democratic Club at 7 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway).

U.S. Debt Rises Irrespective of Who Is in the White House: from Statista: “U.S. national debt has surpassed $30 trillion for the first time as of February 1, according to the Treasury Department. A whopping $7 trillion were added over course of the coronavirus pandemic in the last two years. The U.S. has seen three Republican and three Democratic administrations since the 1980s, but no matter who is in the White House, U.S. debt has been rising steadily throughout the years, also expanding the debt ceiling in the process. On December 16, Congress last passed an updated suspension of the debt ceiling after having expanded it to $28.9 trillion in October. The debt ceiling says that the Treasury Department is not allowed to go into debt beyond a certain limit unless explicitly authorized by lawmakers.”



