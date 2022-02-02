The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, February 2, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall.

Is TED over? Oscar Schwartz in The Drift: “I recently watched some of the talks from this conference on my laptop. They hit like parodies of a bygone era, so ridiculous that it made me almost nostalgic for a time when TED talks captivated me. Back then, around a decade ago, I watched those articulate, audacious, composed people talk about how they were building robots that would eat trash and turn it into oxygen, or whatever, and I felt hopeful about the future. But the trash-eating robots never arrived. With some distance, now, from a world in which TED seemed to offer a bright path forward, it’s time to ask: what exactly is TED? And what happened to the future it envisioned?”

Florida’s citrus crop, from Statista: “The January forecast for the U.S. citrus harvest is looking bleak for Florida orange growers. The 2021/22 season, running from fall into the summer, is expected to consist of fewer than 45 million 90-pound boxes in the state. If the predictions are true, California’s orange crop would be larger than Florida’s for the first time, as the Western state is expected to harvest more than 47 million of the boxes. […] Blowbacks to the U.S. citrus industry have happened before, but mostly because of adverse weather. Dips in crop size were always temporary, like in the case of cold winter weather in the 1998/99 season and Hurricane Irma in the 2017/18 season (affecting only Florida). Florida’s recent crop decline brought about by citrus greening has been much more gradual and concerning, however. The crop losses starting after the 2003/04 season, when citrus greening first emerged in a commercial context, are starkly visible in USDA data. In that season, Florida still produced 242 million 90-pound boxes – more than five times this year’s projected harvest.”



