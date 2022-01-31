Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 31, 2022

Vatican monstrosity. Rayma Suprani, CagleCartoons.com
Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Arraignments before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins are at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The judge will hear a few pleas and impose a few sentences in low-profile cases at 1:30 p.m.

Notably: The first Social Security check was issued on this day ion 1940, to Ida May Fuller of Ludlow, Vermont (likely and ironically a Republican: Vermont was a deep red state back then, so red that Sinclair Lewis had his fascist Buzz Winerip start his rise to tyranny in the Burlington Legislature in “It Can’t Happen Here.”) The check was for $22.54. In inflation-adjusted dollars (as of 2021), it would have been $449 today. Franz Schubert was born on this day in 1797. He collected typhus, not Social Security, and died at age 31. Which brings to mind today’s quote by Anthony Burgess below.

Now this:




“A commandant who had supervised the killing of thousand of Jews went home to hear his daughter play a Schubert sonata and cried with holy joy… the good of music has nothing to do with ethics.”

–Anthony Burgess, from “1985” (1978).

Previously:

