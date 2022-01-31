The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 31, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: Arraignments before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins are at 8:30 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. The judge will hear a few pleas and impose a few sentences in low-profile cases at 1:30 p.m.

Notably: The first Social Security check was issued on this day ion 1940, to Ida May Fuller of Ludlow, Vermont (likely and ironically a Republican: Vermont was a deep red state back then, so red that Sinclair Lewis had his fascist Buzz Winerip start his rise to tyranny in the Burlington Legislature in “It Can’t Happen Here.”) The check was for $22.54. In inflation-adjusted dollars (as of 2021), it would have been $449 today. Franz Schubert was born on this day in 1797. He collected typhus, not Social Security, and died at age 31. Which brings to mind today’s quote by Anthony Burgess below.

Now this:









