The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 30, 2022









Weather: Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph. Tonight: Clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.

Cold Weather Shelter open tonight: From Sue Bickings, who heads the Sheltering Tree’s Cold Weather Shelter in Bunnell: “The weather this week is forecast to be below 40 degrees in Bunnell, according to The National Weather Service. The cold weather shelter will open at Church on the Rock in Bunnell on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The cold weather shelter has operated in Bunnell for the past 13 years. The Church on the Rock is located at 2200 North State Street in Bunnell. The shelter will open at 5:30 PM and close at 8 AM the following day. If you are in need of shelter, or have no heat at home or are living in your car, join us at Church on the Rock on Friday, January 28th, Saturday, January 29th, and Sunday, January 30th at 5:30 PM. We will be ready with a warm cot and two great meals for you. Call 386-437-3258, extension 105 for more information. Flagler County Transportation offers free bus rides from pick up points in the county, starting at 4 PM. Call 386-437-3258 ext. 105 for information about transportation to the shelter.

City Repertory Theatre stages “Wait Until Dark” at 3 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy’s husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they’re looking for to Susy’s apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert’s preview, “Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Wait Until Dark.’”

Notably: Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948, by a Hindu extremist. (When have you ever heard of a moderate assassinating anybody?) It is also the 54th anniversary of the beginning of the Tet offensive in Vietnam.

