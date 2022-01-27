Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 27, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Gerrymandering, Covid, Stock Market by Jeff Koterba, CagleCartoons.com
Gerrymandering, Covid, Stock Market by Jeff Koterba, CagleCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners are expected to get a report from City Attorney Drew Smith on the city-owned nine-hole Ocean Palms golf course at the south end of town. The owner of the company running the course was recently sentenced to prison on a DUI charge. His wife has been running the course. (See: “Prosecution Drops Felony Fraud Case Against Terry McManus of Flagler Beach’s Ocean Palms Golf Club.”) In Court: Drug court convenes at noon today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

January 2022
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“”My two favorite statements on this matter were made 375 years apart. The first is by Galileo. He said, ‘The intention of the Holy Spirit is to teach how one goes to heaven, not how heaven goes.’ The second is by Pope John Paul II. He said, ‘Science can purify religion from error and superstition. Religion can purify science from idolatry and false absolutes.'”

–Neil Postman, “Building a Bridge to the Eighteenth Century” (1999).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *