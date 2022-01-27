The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 27, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Commissioners are expected to get a report from City Attorney Drew Smith on the city-owned nine-hole Ocean Palms golf course at the south end of town. The owner of the company running the course was recently sentenced to prison on a DUI charge. His wife has been running the course. (See: “Prosecution Drops Felony Fraud Case Against Terry McManus of Flagler Beach’s Ocean Palms Golf Club.”) In Court: Drug court convenes at noon today before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.