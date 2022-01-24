The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 24, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Commission meets in workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, to discuss construction at the county airport and the latest plans, or hopes, for a south side library. The agenda is here. See: “Flagler County Has Been Promising a South Side Library Since 2014. Commission Will Promise Again Next Week.” In court: A 4 p.m. hearing is scheduled before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in the case of Richard Dunn, the man who killed his father in 2006 and has been seeking to regain his full freedom without court supervision. last month Dunn was back in jail after a probation violation. He’s been kept there in light of revelations that his behavior has backtracked, with bizarre developments, leading to a new psychological evaluation. Today’s hearing will consider a motion. The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at Bunnell City Hall, at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is squatting until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2023. Its previous City Hall proved too leaky, just as its City Hall before that had been. Commissioners are expected to discuss the turmoil at the police department, caused by a succession in two months of three police chiefs’ retirements, resignations, or decisions not to stay with the job. See: “Days After He’s Named Bunnell’s Police Chief, Walker Opts Out of Job, and Interim Snead Says He’s ‘Done’.” To join by Zoom, go to http://bunnellcity.us/meeting. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

