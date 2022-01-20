The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: Drug Court convenes today at 10 a.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Flagler County Courthouse, Courtroom 401. L’infame: It was on this day in 1942 that Nazis resolved on the so-called “final solution,” launching the genocide that would result in the murder of 6 million Jews. Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.
Federico Fellini was born on this day in 1920. And so, this:
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
“Mass Appeal” at the Flagler Playhouse
‘Wait Until Dark’ at City Repertory Theatre in Palm Coast
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Flagler and Florida Monthly Unemployment Figures Released
“Mass Appeal” at the Flagler Playhouse
For the full calendar, go here.
“For no reason, but the sunrise, the bay of Naples, the sea—you look at them and it makes you sad. What’s most revolting is that one is really sad! No, it’s better at home. Here at least one blames others for everything and excuses oneself.”
–From Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” (1866), tr. Constance Garnette.
Leave a Reply