The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 19, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. Barely 24 hours after the Palm Coast City Council approved a self-storage facility off Old Kings Road, near Hidden Lakes, the planning board will hear an application for another self-storage facility on 12 acres just south of the one the council approved, less than a mile north of the intersection with Town center Boulevard. The applicant is proposing a mini storage and RV and boat storage facility with six buildings totaling approximately 86,950 square feet plus approximately 68,580 square feet of covered boat and RV storage spaces. As with the facility approved today, it’s an application for a special exception.

