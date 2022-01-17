The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, January 17, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Closures: Schools and some government offices, including courts and the Post Office, are closed today in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. MLK Day Voting Rights Rally: The Flagler County Democratic Club holds a voting rights rally in celebration of the life and work of Martin Luther King Jr. from noon to 1 p.m. outside of Wadsworth park in Flagler Beach, just before the Flagler Beach bridge. Organizers ask you to “bring positive, appropriate signs related to voting rights and consider bringing one to share.” Masks recommended. Social Distance please. Petition Delivery, 9 am. Today of all days happens to be the 45th anniversary of the first modern-era execution. Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty will be delivering petitions calling for an end to the federal death penalty and live streaming that action. Register here. The Cold-Weather Shelter run by the Sheltering Tree at Church on the Rock is open tonight, not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State Street. The cold-weather shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. tonight and Monday night and will close at 8 a.m. the following day. See details here.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.