The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, January 16, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Cold-Weather Shelter run by the Sheltering Tree at Church on the Rock is open tonight, not only for the homeless, but for anyone who is without heat. Church on the Rock is located at 2200 N. State Street. The cold-weather shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. tonight and Monday night and will close at 8 a.m. the following day. See details here. Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 2:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Stop Executions! A National Call to Abolish the Death Penalty, 6 pm: A virtual gathering to deliver petitions to President Biden, the Department of Justice, Congress and the Supreme Court. Speakers at this gathering will include Sister Helen Prejean and many others. Register here. P-Section Sex: Our beloved P-Section was astir Saturday with an excited discussion prompted by one resident’s dilemma. It appears the couple next door has taken to having frequent, loud and astonishingly prolonged bouts of amorous encounters–in the backyard, which happens to be proximate to the other resident’s bedrooms, including children’s bedrooms. “My children wake me up in the middle of the night saying ‘mommy that lady is screaming in the backyard again,'” the resident wrote on the P-Section Neighborhood Group on Facebook. Apparently it’s been going on since October. Talk about Palm Coast Connect. Naturally, the post prompted innumerable responses, from the draconian to the epicurean. Code enforcement, usually the most effective means of immediately forcing flaccidity anywhere, seems not to be interested (so far). Someone suggested putting pictures in the coupling couple’s mailbox: “when you put the picture in his mailbox add a pair of tweezers and magnifying glass.. write you had to use those tools to find what he was trying to show off. Find these items at dollar store.” Or this, though it seems, if not anatomically, then at least arousally, inaccurate: “My best friend used to holler that at the guys who would flash us!! “Quick! Someone get the microscope!!” Or this: “there’s a noise ordinance at a certain time for a reason. If it’s taking her 3 hours to get off and the adding the neighbors into your sexy time.” You can enjoy the full monty here.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.