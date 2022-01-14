The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 14, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Friday, David Ayres–President David Ayres to you and me–hosts the annual media roundtable discussion about the past year’s biggest stories, with WNZF News Director Rich Carroll, Observer Editor Brian McMillan, Flagler News Weekly’s Danielle Anderson, and me. Cat lovers: It’s Meowy Hour at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Community Cats of Palm Coast. Enjoy hors d’oeurves and live music while you bid on items in a silent auction and a raffle. Event includes door prizes and a cash bar. Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

