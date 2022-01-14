Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, January 14, 2022

| | Leave a Comment

Fauci Under Fire by Randall Enos, Easton, Conn.
Fauci Under Fire by Randall Enos, Easton, Conn.



Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Friday, David Ayres–President David Ayres to you and me–hosts the annual media roundtable discussion about the past year’s biggest stories, with WNZF News Director Rich Carroll, Observer Editor Brian McMillan, Flagler News Weekly’s Danielle Anderson, and me. Cat lovers: It’s Meowy Hour at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Boulevard, palm Coast, from 5 to 7 p.m., hosted by Community Cats of Palm Coast. Enjoy hors d’oeurves and live music while you bid on items in a silent auction and a raffle. Event includes door prizes and a cash bar. Mass Appeal,” a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, opens at 7:30 p.m. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here. Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

January 2022
Friday, Jan 14
5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Meowy Hour

Hilton Garden Inn
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“I’ve been studying the history of the French Revolution. I felt as though utterly crushed by the hideous fatalism of history, I find in human nature a terrible sameness, in human circumstances an ineluctable violence vouchsafed to all and none. Individuals but froth on the waves, greatness a mere coincidence, the mastery of geniuses a dance of puppets, a ridiculous struggle against an iron law that can at best be recognized, but never mastered.”

–From Georg Büchner’s “Complete Plays, ‘Lenz’ and Other Writings,” tr. John Reddick (1993).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents
  • grand living realty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *