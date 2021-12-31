The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 31, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: We might get some updated Covid numbers this morning–for Flagler and Florida. All government offices and many private sector businesses are closed for New Year’s Eve. A reminder: while a new Florida law makes an exception, on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, to the ban on the setting off of fireworks, the exception does not apply in cities or counties where an ordinance bans fireworks. Palm Coast and Flagler Beach have such ordinances in effect. Nevertheless, law enforcement must see individuals setting off fireworks in order to have a cause of action. It will not respond merely to complaints. So be considerate. Follow the law. Go to Beverly Beach to set off your fireworks (no ordinance in effect there). Speaking of quiet: I’d like to end the year on this note–“Delightful rest, beloved pleasure of the soul,” Bach’s Cantata BWV 170, Vergnügte Ruh, beliebte Seelenlust, dating from 1726 for the Sixth Sunday after Trinity, in conjunction with the Gospel reading from Matthew, Chapter 5, just after the Beatitudes, the verses about one’s sense of justice surpassing even the laws on the books. In other words, don’t do the right thing only because someone may be looking. You are being more just when someone is not looking. The opening movement, those plaintive strings, that grateful cadence, is all we need to set the tone for an end to this miserable year and an better start to the next. Georg Christian Lehms’s text to the aria has that Lutheran grimness in parts, the inevitable heaven-hell finger-wagging, but cast that aside for the more lyrical lines and be transported by the music.

Contented peace, beloved delight of the soul,

you cannot be found among the sins of hell,

but only where there is heavenly harmony;

You alone strengthen the weak breast.

Contented peace, beloved delight of the soul,

For this reason nothing but the gifts of virtue

should have any place in my heart.

Here’s the cantata in full, performed by the Netherlands Bach Society:









