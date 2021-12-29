The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 29, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: It is unfortunately Andrew Johnson’s 213th birth anniversary. Frederick Douglass remembered him thus, on March 4, 1865, just before Johnson and Lincoln were to be sworn in as vice president and president: “There are moments in the lives of most men, when the doors of their souls are open, and unconsciously to themselves, their true characters may be read by the observant eye. It was at such an instant when I caught a glimpse of the real nature of this man, which all subsequent developments proved true. I was standing in the crowd by the side of Mrs. Thomas J. Dorsey, when Mr. Lincoln touched Mr. Johnson and pointed me out to him. The first expression which came to his face, and which I think was the true index of his heart, was one of bitter contempt and aversion. Seeing that I had observed him, he tried to assume a more friendly appearance, but it was too late; it is useless to close the door when all within had been seen. His first glance was the frown of the man; the second was the bland and sickly smile of the demagogue. I turned to Mrs. Dorsey and said, ‘Whatever Andrew Johnson may be, he is no friend of our race.'” Sounds familiar?

