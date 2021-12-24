The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 24, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: If you’re up for this (and I’m definitely not, even though my son is performing there and unlike me, he’s no Catholic) you can attend Midnight Mass at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church at 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy in Palm Coast at–wouldn’t you know it, 5 p.m. with a pre-service, or at 11 p.m. Ave Maria, Beloved Shepherd and other goodies are on the musical program. I still remember how as a child in Beirut my parents would take my two older brothers to midnight mass but not me, declaring me–condemning me–to my grandfather’s babysitting, because I was too young. Seriously? Ever since I’ve had it in for Midnight Mass, though when I did go a couple of years back, the priest or one of his acolytes still had to lecture us on the evils of abortion as if it were any other day on CNN or Fox. That was it for me. I prefer my Catholicism as fallen as arches. (And yet these Christmas memories are as powerfully nostalgic as any. My parents were right. I’d have never been able to stay up even during the drive up to the church, in the hills above Beirut. They used to go to a Jesuit service: only the very best for us Lebanese Catholics. And my grandfather for all his conservatism didn’t lecture me about abortion.) We don’t want to be exclusive or discriminatory, and you know how competitive these Catholics can get: Santa Maria del Mar in Flagler Beach holds its Children’s Christmas Mass at 4, and its adult choir mass at 9 p.m. So between St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Santa Maria you can make four services in eight hours and still spend less time seated than on NFL Sundays. Alternately, this is the perfect evening for Chinese take-out and Chapter 8 of Thomas Mann’s Buddenbrooks, one of the most beautiful recollections of a German, bourgeois Christmas you’ll read anywhere. Now this:









