The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 22, 2021









Today at the Editor's glance: Nothing. go shop. Or listen to Beethoven: 213 years ago on this date Vienna experienced one of the most extraordinary concerts in the history of concerts. With Beethoven conducting and performing at the piano, he premiered both his Fifth and Sixth symphonies, his Fourth Piano Concerto, the Choral Fantasy, plus three other choral or vocal works, two of them from his Mass in C minor. The whole thing couldn't have lasted much less than five hours. Meanwhile in Colorado, two exhibits shed light on the little-known enslavement of Native Americans. From The Times: "Some scholars now argue that the brutal trafficking in Indigenous people began with Christopher Columbus's first voyage in 1492 and flourished in the Southwest borderlands. Many women and children were taken and traded, sometimes in retaliatory tribal raids or in attacks by Spanish colonists; and much later, they were obtained and exchanged by American settlers. While Indigenous enslavement was never legal, slaveholders stubbornly resisted federal and state efforts to stop it. […] Forced assimilation was the modus operandi of Anglo and Hispano colonizers. Stolen children like Juan were baptized and given a Christian name. The justification was redemption, to transform them into "a white and delightsome people," as Brigham Young, the Mormon Church leader and first governor of Utah, put it." Now this, from Royal Albert Hall:









