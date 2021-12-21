The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 21, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: All Things Christmas Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once. The word on Omicron? Still not sure yet: from the Insight blog: “In February and March of 2020, one could look at Wuhan and Milan and quite quickly conclude we were in deep trouble, starting likely with places like New York and London. (Which is why the lack of action deep into March was so infuriating). We were all… pretty similar. Nobody had immunity. There were no vaccines. We were all vulnerable, even if we knew outcomes varied by age and health-status, there was no reason to think any country would be truly spared—or that even youth or health was something reassuring enough to that one could turn away from the pandemic at an individual level, let alone the obvious issue: this is an infectious disease, so transmission matters. Plus, as we have all seen, many younger, healthier people have died from this (and there is also Long Covid—a topic too complicated for me to say hand-waving things about). This time, it’s not the case. We are not all the same, globally. Yes, South Africa looks to escape the worst possible outcomes—their wave is clearly receding, without a carnage proportional to the number of cases, or hospitals being overloaded or deaths skyrocketing. All that does give us a signal that some of the worst outcomes are off the table: this variant may be escaping our antibodies and causing infections, but it is almost certainly not escaping all of our immune system and causing severe disease or worse even in people with vaccination and or prior infection in any substantial numbers, or comparable numbers to those who are truly seronegative. That is a relief.”









