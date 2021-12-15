The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider the master site plan for a 200-unit apartment on the west side of the R-Section. Drug Court is not scheduled this morning, as it normally would be. “Gone With the Wind,” that long anthem to white supremacy, Black stereotypes and forced-labor camps, premiered on this day in 1939 in Atlanta.
“All Things Christmas” Sale
Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
“Chief Justice John Marshall may be the most influential judge in American history. He authored many decisions that shape our democratic republic even today. As a result, three law schools are named in his honor. But Marshall has another, darker, legacy—that of a slave lord who bought and sold other human beings to support his plutocratic lifestyle. Even worse, Marshall allowed his slaveholding interests to taint his work as a judge. He undermined the rule of law by ignoring precedent in cases involving slavery. He engorged power and unjustly enriched himself. Thus his full legacy, though complicated, is one we should not honor. No schools of law should bear his name.”
—Taru Taylor writing in the Expert Forum Law and Politics blog, Sept. 10, 2020.
