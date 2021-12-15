The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 15, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The board will consider the master site plan for a 200-unit apartment on the west side of the R-Section. Drug Court is not scheduled this morning, as it normally would be. “Gone With the Wind,” that long anthem to white supremacy, Black stereotypes and forced-labor camps, premiered on this day in 1939 in Atlanta.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.