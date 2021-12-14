Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 14, 2021

One set of laws by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com
One set of laws by Dave Whamond, Canada, PoliticalCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach July 4 Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of the July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. The committee is finalizing the report it will turn into the city commission next month. The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The workshop will be followed by a special meeting to establish two community development districts, items that will be discussed during the workshop. The council will also discuss its search for a manager. The county’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets in the 1st Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., at 9 a.m. for a quick round up of the issues of 2021, and a discussion of initiatives for 2022. The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. 10 a.m., Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.




“The reflexive impulse to respond to Black people with severe punitiveness is traceable to the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries, when white people desperately sought to control a large unfree population who refused to submit to their enslavement. The deep-seated, gnawing terror that Black people might, one day, rise up and demand for themselves the same freedoms and inalienable rights that led white colonists to declare the American Revolution has shaped our nation’s politics, culture, and systems of justice ever since. The specific forms of repression and control may have changed over time, but the underlying pattern established during slavery has remained the same. Modern-day policing, surveillance, and mass criminalization, as well as white vigilante violence and “know-your-place aggression,” have histories rooted in white fear—not merely of Black crime or Black people but of Black liberation. Nothing has proved more threatening to our democracy, or more devastating to Black communities, than white fear of Black freedom dreams.”

–Nikole Hannah-Jones, “The 1619 Project” (2021).

