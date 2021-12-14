The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, December 14, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler Beach July 4 Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of the July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 8:30 a.m. at City Hall. The committee is finalizing the report it will turn into the city commission next month. The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The workshop will be followed by a special meeting to establish two community development districts, items that will be discussed during the workshop. The council will also discuss its search for a manager. The county’s Community Traffic Safety Team meets in the 1st Floor Conference Room, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., at 9 a.m. for a quick round up of the issues of 2021, and a discussion of initiatives for 2022. The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at its Palatka headquarters. 10 a.m., Governing Board Room, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.









