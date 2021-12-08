The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, December 8, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Jews of Florida: Centuries of Stories

Friends of the Main Library in St. Augustine presents “Jews of Florida: Centuries of Stories,” a virtual–and virtually accessible–talk by Scholar Marcia Jo Zerivitz at 11 a.m. in celebration of the 200th anniversary of St. Johns County. The one-hour presentation is based on the author’s book on the history of Jews in Florida from colonial times, though Jews were not officially allowed to live in Florida until 1763. Those who’d like to attend may do so by zoom or at a screening at the main library at 1960 N. Ponce de Leon Blvd., St. Augustine. More details here. The Flagler Tiger Bay Club welcomes CNN’s Alice Stewart as December’s keynote speaker at 5:30 p.m. for an evening event on December 8, 2021, at Channel Side in Palm Coast. As the cohost of the nationally syndicated podcast “Hot Mics From Left to Right” Ms. Stewart, a CNN commentator, Republican political strategist and Harvard Fellow, brings decades of policy and political experience to Flagler County for an exclusive event hosted by the Flagler Tiger Bay Club.









