The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 6, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: School board member Janet McDonald’s war in science at students’ expense continues: Flagler Rogue reported Saturday and the Observer did Sunday that she stood guard at then entrance of an SAT testing site at Matanzas High School, “in a place where she did not belong,” a district spokesman me, telling students they didn’t have to wear masks, and countering College Board rules. This was not her show, not her place. She may have endangered the test results of those students. The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Fasten your seat belt: this is the first one that Joe Mullins will chair entire. His opening prayer, likely a sermon with unprecedented and likely illegal pandering to specifically Christian themes, will be a sign of sanctimonies ahead. Getting down to actual business rather than showmanship, commissioners are expected to approve a new schedule of county impact fees (without the controversy that has shadowed the school board’s request that the county also adopts its impact fees, thought both governments are essentially doubling their fees). Commissioners are also expected to approve a service agreement with the East Flagler Mosquito Control District. The new agreement would replace the 2003 Agreement, expanding the scope to have the District serve as the single point of contact for Mosquito Control services, countywide. If there are complaints received by the District, outside of its boundaries; then the District will notify the County and obtain permission to provide the necessary services, at the County’s expense. “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, continues today through Wednesday. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County.
“When I got home and sat down in my study with a cup of coffee, I opened the book at random and read what was on the page, it was a text called ‘Apropos of Swedenborg’. It concerned the Fall. What if it wasn’t a fall from good into evil, from the innocence of paradise to earthly guilt, what if man at a certain point in time separated out evil in a moral division, because man became more human, and consequently evil, in Ekelöf’s words, was ‘the left behind’? It follows from this that God neither has existed nor exists, but that he may arise at some point in the future. This peculiar notion is developed further in a poem in which God is immanent in life, concealed within every movement, as yet unborn, ‘han har inte samlat sin ofantliga/ kropp under en vilja’ (‘ he has not gathered his unfathomable/ body under one will’). I have thought about that idea every single day since, that God is a possibility, always present, never realised. That God is in the combine harvesters and the spewed-out grain, in the shadows of the trees and the windings of the roads, in the roofs of the houses and the frames of the doors, in the children’s movements and in their hearts, and yet is not, since totality is unfathomable and it is that which is God. And therefore God is impossible, for God is in the multitude, and if the multitude is gathered into one, it is no longer a multitude.”
–Karl Ove Knausgaard, from “Summer” (2018).
