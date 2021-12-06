The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, December 6, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: School board member Janet McDonald’s war in science at students’ expense continues: Flagler Rogue reported Saturday and the Observer did Sunday that she stood guard at then entrance of an SAT testing site at Matanzas High School, “in a place where she did not belong,” a district spokesman me, telling students they didn’t have to wear masks, and countering College Board rules. This was not her show, not her place. She may have endangered the test results of those students. The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 2, Bunnell. Fasten your seat belt: this is the first one that Joe Mullins will chair entire. His opening prayer, likely a sermon with unprecedented and likely illegal pandering to specifically Christian themes, will be a sign of sanctimonies ahead. Getting down to actual business rather than showmanship, commissioners are expected to approve a new schedule of county impact fees (without the controversy that has shadowed the school board’s request that the county also adopts its impact fees, thought both governments are essentially doubling their fees). Commissioners are also expected to approve a service agreement with the East Flagler Mosquito Control District. The new agreement would replace the 2003 Agreement, expanding the scope to have the District serve as the single point of contact for Mosquito Control services, countywide. If there are complaints received by the District, outside of its boundaries; then the District will notify the County and obtain permission to provide the necessary services, at the County’s expense. “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, continues today through Wednesday. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.