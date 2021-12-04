The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, December 4, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. Flagler Beach’s Holiday at the Beach Parade returns. It’s scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. This year, the Rotary Club, which is sponsoring the parade, is limiting entrants to 50. The parade will occur on SRA1A and detours will be in place on SRA1A at North 10th Street and South 7th Street. Officers and Volunteers will be in place along the detour route to expedite traffic flow. City Repertory Theatre stages Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit”, a staged reading, at 7:30 p.m. in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $20 adults and $15 students. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. Fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting happily wacky soothsayer, one Madame Arcati. A marvelously funny staged reading….just in time for Christmas. See: “City Repertory Theatre’s ‘Blithe Spirit’ to Honor the Late Anne Kraft, Veteran CRT Performer.” “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once. Stetson University School of Music’s Christmas Candlelight Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All seating is general admission. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. Masks and physical distancing are required. Tickets are $40 with a $1 processing fee. Tonight’s performance is sold out. Pianist Alessio Bax and the Jacksonville Symphony in Mozart’s Dream: The Jacksonville Symphony’s new Steinway concert grand piano glistens center stage as internationally acclaimed pianist Alessio Bax performs Mozart’s 21st Piano Concerto with Music Director Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony, Dec. 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at 8 p.m. at Jacoby Symphony Hall, Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water Street, Suite 200, Jacksonville. Book here.









