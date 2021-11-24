Sitemap

FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

| | Leave a Comment

Media Deception by Rivers, CagleCartoons.com
Media Deception by Rivers, CagleCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: A note on garbage collection in Palm Coast: Waste Pro is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, November 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, November 26. This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays. Thanksgiving Eve: You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone seriously working after noon today as the county–the country–winds down for Thanksgiving. Back in 1954 the country would mark the year with deflation of 0.7 percent (annualized), after experiencing significant inflation in 1950 and 1951 (5.9 and 6 percent) during the Korean War. On Nov. 25, 1954, that year’s Thanksgiving Day, the Times was reporting a monthly price decline of 0.2 percent, “Lowest Since June, ’53,” but also a wage cut for 1.3 million workers, mostly in manufacturing: average take-home weekly wages for factory workers at the time were $59.84 for a worker without dependents and $67.07 for a worker with three dependents. “Most of the components of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner are lower in price than a year ago–turkey, sweet potatoes, butter, celery and eggs and milk for the pumpkin pie,” The Times reported on its front page. “The bigger price cuts were in the heavier turkeys. The items costing more than a year ago are Irish potatoes, coffee, onions and lettuce.” The costs for cranberry were not available. Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

November 2021
No event found!

For the full calendar, go here.

FlaglerLive

“Science is the great antidote to the poison of enthusiasm and superstition; and where all the superior ranks of people were secured from it, the inferior ranks could not be much exposed to it.”

–From Adam Smith’s “An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations” (1776).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

Reader Interactions

  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *