The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 24, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: A note on garbage collection in Palm Coast: Waste Pro is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25. For those with a pick up on that day, the collection will occur on Saturday, November 27. There will be no change to regularly scheduled collections on Friday, November 26. This year, both Christmas Day and New Year’s Day fall on a Saturday so there will no schedule adjustments for garbage collection on those two holidays. Thanksgiving Eve: You’ll be hard-pressed to find anyone seriously working after noon today as the county–the country–winds down for Thanksgiving. Back in 1954 the country would mark the year with deflation of 0.7 percent (annualized), after experiencing significant inflation in 1950 and 1951 (5.9 and 6 percent) during the Korean War. On Nov. 25, 1954, that year’s Thanksgiving Day, the Times was reporting a monthly price decline of 0.2 percent, “Lowest Since June, ’53,” but also a wage cut for 1.3 million workers, mostly in manufacturing: average take-home weekly wages for factory workers at the time were $59.84 for a worker without dependents and $67.07 for a worker with three dependents. “Most of the components of the traditional Thanksgiving dinner are lower in price than a year ago–turkey, sweet potatoes, butter, celery and eggs and milk for the pumpkin pie,” The Times reported on its front page. “The bigger price cuts were in the heavier turkeys. The items costing more than a year ago are Irish potatoes, coffee, onions and lettuce.” The costs for cranberry were not available. Now this:









