The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 21, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: It’s the Fall Festival’s last day at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. No parking fee on Sunday. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa. 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.









