The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Rittenhouse not guilty by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Rittenhouse not guilty by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: It’s the Fall Festival’s last day at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Road, Bunnell, with carnival rides, cotton candy, candy apples, food vendors, games and entertainment. No parking fee on Sunday. Stetson University Theatre Arts presents Jean-Paul Sartre’s play “No Exit,” a one-act philosophical drama that examines morality, identity and human connection. Directed by Stetson Theatre Arts senior Shay Figueroa. 3 p.m. at Stetson’s Second Stage Theatre in the Museum of Art – DeLand, 600 N. Woodland Blvd. Admission is free.




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

“It’s therefore only a fraction of lives that can hope to push theirs to 90 years, and an even smaller fraction that could hope to live a century. They’re lottery jackpots on which we can’t count, the more so since it’s not even as desirable as we wish. It’s merely a long death.”

–From Voltaire’s “Age” in the “Questions sur l’Encyclopedie” (1770). Voltaire was born on this day in 1778. He lived well into his 84th year.

Previously:

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

