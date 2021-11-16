The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 16, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board has a pair of meetings today, starting with a 1 p.m. workshop in the large conference room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, then a 6 p.m. meeting in board chambers on the ground floor. The board, compliment of Board members Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald (who supports Woolbright’s approach) has mired itself in yet another controversy as Woolbright last week called for the ban of several books in high school and middle school libraries, then filed a criminal complaint against Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt. Students and others have organized a 5 p.m. protest outside the GSB of Woolbright’s proposed bans. The book bans are not on the 1 p.m. agenda, but discussion points under old business and during board members’ comment segments have been unpredictable, as is the public comment segment. The 6 p.m. meeting may be another story as people on both sides of the controversy will speak and the board may address the issue, if only to clarify the ongoing internal review regarding the four books in question. The controversy is overshadowing another key part of this evening’s board meeting: the selection of a chairman. Trevor Tucker, the current chairman, may be the only possible consensus candidate, as even Colleen Conklin, who is in line to be the next chair, has said she will nominate Tucker. The board, ironically, also intends to ratify a revised set of board procedures–the way the board itself conducts its business. It’s also Food Truck Tuesday in Central Park.









