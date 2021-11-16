The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County School Board has a pair of meetings today, starting with a 1 p.m. workshop in the large conference room on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, then a 6 p.m. meeting in board chambers on the ground floor. The board, compliment of Board members Jill Woolbright and Janet McDonald (who supports Woolbright’s approach) has mired itself in yet another controversy as Woolbright last week called for the ban of several books in high school and middle school libraries, then filed a criminal complaint against Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt. Students and others have organized a 5 p.m. protest outside the GSB of Woolbright’s proposed bans. The book bans are not on the 1 p.m. agenda, but discussion points under old business and during board members’ comment segments have been unpredictable, as is the public comment segment. The 6 p.m. meeting may be another story as people on both sides of the controversy will speak and the board may address the issue, if only to clarify the ongoing internal review regarding the four books in question. The controversy is overshadowing another key part of this evening’s board meeting: the selection of a chairman. Trevor Tucker, the current chairman, may be the only possible consensus candidate, as even Colleen Conklin, who is in line to be the next chair, has said she will nominate Tucker. The board, ironically, also intends to ratify a revised set of board procedures–the way the board itself conducts its business. It’s also Food Truck Tuesday in Central Park.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler County School Board Information Workshop
Food Truck Tuesday
Flagler County School Board Meeting
Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board
“I recognized a few people from our flight standing around anxiously, peering over one another’s shoulders. When their bags approached, they elbowed each other out of the way. It was as if everyone was convinced their bags would be stolen out from under them, and when they managed to retrieve their belongings, they felt victorious, prideful. A wave of disgust rolled over me. In the past year or so, since starting at the coffee shop, it had started to seem to me that all of humanity was characterized by greed and slothfulness. On top of which, everyone was getting fat, but didn’t seem to realize it, or hadn’t adjusted their wardrobes to the weight they’d gained. There were several people in khaki shorts, which had wedged in the cracks of their buttocks. You could see the lining of their underpants, even the dimples in their flesh. The foam heels of their sneakers were squashed and collapsing to the side.”
–From “Bush v. Gore,” the story by Christie Hodgen, Ploughshares, Fall 2021.
