The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, November 12, 2021









Today at the Editor's glance: On Free for All Fridays on WNZF host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on the school district's impending abandonment of equity. City Repertory Theatre's All Together Now, a brand new musical revue feature a fantastic selection of songs from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more. 7:30 p.m. at The CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite, B207, Palm Coast. $20 for adults, $15 for students. Book tickets here. The 20th Annual Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Classic kicks off at Tortugas Restaurant at 7 p.m. with live music and a live auction. Auction items include an all-inclusive surf adventure to Nicaragua, VIP seats to the Orlando Magic, a weekend golf getaway to the Hammock Beach Resort and Spa, and a custom Channel Island surfboard. The amateur and professional surf contest begins at 8 a.m. Saturday. Stetson University Symphony Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under. Note: Seating is extremely limited. Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. And the World Goes 'Round – Music Revue at Flagler Playhouse, the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards, 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Playhouse, 301 E Moody Blvd, Bunnell.









