The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, November 10, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In recognition of Veterans Day 2021, Flagler County Public Library presents “The White Table Ceremony” at noon in honor of soldiers missing in action in all wars, at the county library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The POW/MIA Honor Guard detachment of 157 Air Force ROTC at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University will perform the ceremony. Community Night at Flagler Playhouse: Community Night is designed to give people an opportunity to see the fabulous music review of And the World Goes “Round at a reduced price. It is our way of giving back to the community. No tickets will be on sale – it is first come, first serve. Pay $10.00 cash only at the door. Learn To Fence! This is an open invitation for all levels and all age groups, to participate in the exciting sport of Competitive Fencing, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Belle Terre Elementary’s Multi-purpose Room. Beginners and World Class Fencers are all welcome. Get a great workout, learn technique, discipline, and focus. Registration through Adult Education, 386/446.6717. Big Pharma’s Supreme Phriends: in Florida and a few other states, low-level drug pushers are getting charged with first-degree myureder for causing the death of their client-victims. In Oklahoma, pharmaceuticals get a big pass for causing the deaths of tens of thousands a year: “Oklahoma’s highest court on Tuesday threw out a 2019 ruling that required Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $465 million for its role in the opioid epidemic. It was the second time this month that a court has invalidated a key legal strategy used by plaintiffs in thousands of cases attempting to hold the pharmaceutical industry responsible for the crisis,” The Times reports. “The Oklahoma Supreme Court, 5-1, rejected the state’s argument that the company violated “public nuisance” laws by aggressively overstating the benefits of its prescription opioid painkillers and downplaying the dangers.”









