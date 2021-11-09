The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, November 9, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will go over the recommendation of its redistricting commission, on new (but not significantly altered) district boundaries that affect council members and candidates’ residencies more than it does residents. The Flagler Beach Ad Hoc Committee appointed by the City Commission to study the feasibility of continuing July 4 fireworks, and the event’s effect on local businesses, meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. For background, see “Flagler Beach Appoints Committee to Rethink July 4 Fireworks While Aiming for a Show on New Year’s Eve Too.” The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds its regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. at its Palatka headquarters, 4049 Reid St., Palatka. The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The Flagler County Planning Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board, meeting for the first time without Mike Goodman, whom the County Commission essentially fired last week, will consider an application to rezone 40 acres owned by Jay Gardner, the county’s property appraiser, from agricultural to industrial, along State Road 100. See: “Big Box Store ‘Everyone in the County Will Be Happy About’ Coming to SR100 Near Airport.” Stetson’s Sounds New XXVIII, Lonnie Hevia, director. The concert will feature Stetson University School of Music faculty members who will be performing music of this century by living composers from throughout the United States. Three of the works on the program were commissioned by and specifically written for School of Music faculty. 7:30 p.m. at Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.