The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, November 6, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The latest on the storm: From the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, as reported Friday evening: “Low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will track across the south-central Florida peninsula tonight and then strengthen offshore of the local Florida Atlantic coast early Saturday morning. We already had moderate tidal flooding along the Atlantic coast this morning in some locations with Minor flooding down the St. Johns River basin. Wind gusts today were 45-62 mph along the coast, and we expect strengthening winds and higher water levels tonight through Saturday morning as the center of the storm intensifies offshore of the local Atlantic coast. Moderate to Major tidal flooding is expected on the local Atlantic coast Saturday morning with high tide, around 1000 to 1030 am. Tidal flooding will shift inland into estuaries with high tide through tomorrow afternoon, reaching the Minor to Moderate categories southward down toward Putnam county, as well as inland estuaries including the St. Mary’s River and lower portions of the Satilla Rivers. Elevated tidal flooding will continue through early next week within the St. Johns basin from downtown JAX southward to southern Putnam county while tidal levels will dampen along the Atlantic coast.” The Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts & Crafts Market is cancelled due to the storm. And the World Goes ‘Round – Music Review at Flagler Playhouse, starting tonight at 7:30 p.m.: Enter the world of distinguished and celebrated writing team, Kander and Ebb. The World Goes ‘Round is a stunning revue of the songbook from the multi-Tony award-winning team, with the original production winning three Drama Desk Awards. Filled with humor, romance, drama and nonstop melody, this title is a thrilling celebration of life and the fighting spirit that keeps us all going. Five individuals find themselves careening through the world of love, babies and coffee. From Cabaret to Chicago, the nonstop hit-parade features unforgettable gems, including “Mr. Cellophane,” “Maybe This Time,” “Cabaret” and “New York, New York,” and “All That Jazz” seamlessly interwoven into a passionate, harmonious, up-tempo evening of musical theatre. Tickets on sale at www.flaglerplayhouse.com









