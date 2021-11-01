The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 1, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. David Ayres of Flagler Broadcasting will brief the commission on the success of the recent two-day Creekside Festival, which Flagler Broadcasting took over this year. American exceptionalism c. 2021: China this year unveiled its levitating train capable of traveling at nearly 400 miles per hour, making it the fastest ground-based means of travel. Meanwhile we have shirts that say “If this flag offends you I’ll help you pack,” sold of course at the sort of 100-gas-pump emporiums where ethanol-free gas cascades as freely as beef jerky in a zillion flavors, and American, if not outright white, supremacy.
The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Flagler County Commission Morning Meeting
School Board Impact Fee Workshop at County Commission
Flagler County School Board Workshop: Agenda Items
Palm Coast City Council Meeting
School Board Impact Fee Workshop at County Commission
For the full calendar, go here.
“You have killed?” Robert Jordan asked in the intimacy of the dark and of their day
together.
“For Whom the Bell Tolls” By Ernest Hemingway 24
“Yes. Several times. But not with pleasure. To me it is a sin to kill a man. Even
Fascists whom we must kill. To me there is a great difference between the bear and the
man and I do not believe the wizardry of the gypsies about the brotherhood with
animals. No. I am against all killing of men.”
“Yet you have killed.”
“Yes. And will again. But if I live later, I will try to live in such a way, doing no harm to
any one, that it will be forgiven.”
“By whom?”
“Who knows? Since we do not have God here any more, neither His Son nor the Holy
Ghost, who forgives? I do not know.”
“You have not God any more?”
“No. Man. Certainly not. If there were God, never would He have permitted what I
have seen with my eyes. Let them have God.”
“They claim Him.”
“Clearly I miss Him, having been brought up in religion. But now a man must be
responsible to himself.”
“Then it is thyself who will forgive thee for killing.”
“I believe so,” Anselmo said. “Since you put it clearly in that way I believe that must be
it. But with or without God, I think it is a sin to kill. To take the life of another is to me
very grave. I will do it whenever necessary but I am not of the race of Pablo.”
–Hemingway, “For Whom the Bell Tolls” (1940).
Leave a Reply