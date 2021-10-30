The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 30, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Today is the 85th birthday of Robert Caro, the once-great Newsday journalist, the still-greatest living biographer of power. He is gthe author of The Power Broker, the biography that makes Robert Moses, the imperious Robert Moses sound like the fourth Karamazov, and he is the author of the ongoing The Years of Lyndon Johnson, of which four of the five volumes have appeared. He is still working on the fifth. And we are all rooting for him not to die until it’s in Knopf’s hands. Apparently he gets asked pretty often if he’s going to make it. From AP: “According to Caro’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, no book receives more inquiries about its completion than the last Johnson volume, even though anyone with a long memory, a love for history or access to Wikipedia knows how his life turns out. The escalation of the Vietnam War, and the failure to win in it or reach a negotiated settlement, drove Johnson to announce in March 1968 that he would not seek re-election. He lived just four years after leaving the White House, dying of a heart attack in January 1973, at age 64.” If you’re not inclined to read the 3,000 pages of LBJ and the nearly 1,000 pages of Moses, you can give his diminutive Working a try, a very short, always engrossing 2019 autobiography of Caro as working journalist and historian. I recall sending Brian McMillan a copy. I’m still waiting for the book report. City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Urinetown,” the musical, directed by John Sbordone, at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be in CRT’s black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets are $30 adults and $15 students, available online here or by calling 386-585-9415, or at the door. See: “‘Urinetown,’ an Unserious Musical For Our Times, and For Our Town, at City Repertory Theatre.” Stetson University Opera Theatre presents “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim, Michael Foster, director. A magical tale of love and adventure in the woods on Stetson University’s campus. The performance will be held on the east side of North Hayden Avenue between East Ohio Avenue and East Wisconsin Avenue in DeLand. Complimentary parking will be available on the west side of North Hayden Avenue. The performance will be moved to the Feasel Rehearsal Hall in McMahan Hall if there is inclement weather. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson faculty, staff and students with a Stetson University ID and ages 12 and under.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









