The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 19, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss the 90-some applications for city manager it received, many of them raising the question: why did these people apply–not because of the council’s weird dynamics, but because the candidates, based on many of their profiles, didn’t seem to be applying fort a city manager’s job so much as for any type of managerial position. Could so many of them have misunderstood what they were applying for? The applications do not include Interim Manager Denis Bevan. The council is expected to approve a land-use change clearing the way for early 300 homes on 108 acres at Belle Terre Boulevard and Citation Parkway, and approve an agreement with a developer that would lead to the pre-payment of impact fees in exchange for the city getting the right of way to build an extension of Citation Parkway to Seminole Woods Boulevard. The Flagler County School Board meets in an information workshop at 1 p.m. on the third floor of the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, and at 6 p.m. for a regular meeting. At the workshop, the board will hear an update on rezoning the district’s two middle schools and two high schools. The board is also expected to discuss its own procedures and protocols. It’s Food Truck Tuesday at Palm Coast’s Central Park in Town Center.

The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.