The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 2, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Friends of the Library is having a Welcome to Fall book sale today at the Flagler County Library. The sale is from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It features great deals on paperback and hardcover books for a wide range of interests. The books on sale include: Romance, Scif-Fi and Western fiction, non- fiction, and children’s and young adult books. All CD’s are 25 cents, DVD’s 50 cents, TV Series are a dollar and audio books priced as marked. So stop by the Library at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW in Palm Coast. Bring a bag and take home something great to read, listen to or watch. We cannot accept large bills but checks will be accepted with a valid driver’s license. Proceeds from the sale will support Library services. The First Saturday Creative Bazaar Arts and Craft Market, a flea market presented by the Palm Coast Arts Foundation, is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the foundation’s grounds, 1500 Central Avenue in Palm Coast’s Town Center. The annual blessing of the animals is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The Flagler Sheriff’s K-9 and equine in attendance. In addition Flagler Humane Society will have adoption opportunities along with Southern Wind Animal Hospital with goodies and information. Cool Beans BBQ food truck will be on site. Come join in to celebrate Gods Beautiful creatures and owners! Please bring food donations. The fourth annual Island Festival celebrating Caribbean culture is scheduled for today from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in central Park in palm Coast’s Town Center. Event sponsors describe it as “A fun, family friendly cultural experience that will amaze patrons of all ages. The park grounds will feature a vendor area with Local Art, Island Art, Clothing, and delicious Food Vendors and Food Trucks. For your entertainment, we have 2 huge outdoor stages with 10 of Florida’s hottest Reggae/Island bands. Plus Dj’s, Performance Art, and a Kids’ zone. This is an all ages event.” It’s as good a time as any to re-read “Around the World in Eighty Days,” the Jules Verne Classic: today, October 2, is Phileas Fogg’s Wager Day: “As today is Wednesday, the 2nd of October, I shall be due in London in this very room of the Reform Club, on Saturday, the 21st of December, at a quarter before nine p.m.,” Fogg says in chapter 3, “or else the twenty thousand pounds, now deposited in my name at Baring’s, will belong to you, in fact and in right, gentlemen. Here is a cheque for the amount.” For the more tortured Catholic among you, today is Graham Greene‘s 117th birth anniversary. The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Saturday and Sunday: Closed.

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









