The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, September 28, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The trial of Joshua Carver on a first-degree felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident with a death is scheduled to continue before Circuit Judge Chris France starting at 8:45 a.m. in Courtroom 301 at the Flagler County courthouse. Carver, a 35-year-old Palatka man, is accused of running into Jonathan Rogers on State Road 100 in February 2020, killing him with his van and driving on to Putnam County. Carver claims he did not see Rogers nor knew he’d hit a person, and he declined an offer of a plea that might have resulted in two to three years in state prison. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison. See: “Joshua Carver Goes on Trial on 1st Degree Felony Hit-and-Run Charge in Death of Jonathan Rogers on SR100.” Palm Coast’s quarterly animal control hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at City Hall. 160 Lake Avenue, Palm Coast. The hearing usually features dozens of animal control cases. Switzerland doesn’t have to be known only for its good wines, its clocks, its secretive banks and the dullness of Geneva after dark anymore–or for having been one of the last hold-outs against gay marriage. Over half of Swiss voters went to the polls Sunday and 64.1 percent approved the legalization of gay marriage, along with the legalization of gay adoption and gay procreation. Germans–whose legislature legalized gay marriage in 20170–were less clear about what kind of post-Merkel future they want to have, now that the only leader of the free world worth the name in the past decade and a half has faded into the Black Forest. The University of Florida is conducting an on-line survey on behalf of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to learn more about the use of disposable plastic bags, auxiliary materials and wrappings by Florida residents. The study’s principal investigator is Dr. Tim Townsend from UF and the Sustainable Materials Management Research Laboratory. The survey will be administered on-line using Qualtrics from mid-September 2021 until October 31st, 2021. If you are able to participate in this very important, please visit this link below. Survey link: https://faculty.eng.ufl.edu/timothy-townsend/survey/ … This survey is available to all Florida residents and if you have any questions, please contact Ms. Ashley Ricketts via e-mail at [email protected]

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Monday, September 27 8AM to 10AM

Tuesday, September 28 8AM to 10AM

Wednesday, September 29 CLOSED

Thursday, September 30 8AM to 10AM

Friday, October 1 8AM to 10AM

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.