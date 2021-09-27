The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, September 27, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Commission is holding a redistricting workshop at 1 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The workshop and redistricting are required following the decennial census. The commission’s five commissioners are elected and serve at large, but are required to be elected from five different districts. Those district’s boundaries may be redrawn in accordance with the latest population figures, ensuring that the districts are demographically as even as possible. The Bunnell City Commission meets this evening at 7 p.m. at its leaky City Hall. The commission is expected to approve its budget and next year’s tax rate, a steep 23 percent increase. Robin Tyler is expected to be reappointed to a three-year term on the city’s Planning Zoning & Appeals Board. Delories Hall, Kenneth Gordon and Joy Allen have requested to be reappointed to the Code Enforcement Board. The full agenda is here. In court: Chief Judge James R. Clayton late last week announced the resumption of in-person jury trials in Flagler and Putnam counties after a brief suspension. This comes after review and discussion of relevant public health metrics associated with covid. In-person jury trials are now being conducted throughout the Seventh Judicial Circuit. Absent resolutions or further continuances, several trials are on Circuit Judge Terence Perkins’s docket, including that of Joshua Charles Carver, a 34-year-old Putnam man accused of a hit-and-run involving the death of Jonathon Raymond Rogers, 29. The charge is a first-degree felony. Also on the docket is the trial of Tessie Lynn White, the 29-year-old B-Section woman facing a felony charge of child neglect following the discovery that her 2-year-old son was wandering the streets of the B-Section, unsupervised, in February. See: “Mother Arrested for Child Neglect After Toddler Wanders Streets of B-Section Alone for an Hour.” Free English Classes: Grace Presbyterian Church is offering Free English Classes. Anyone who would like to learn English as a second language is welcome. Students will learn to speak, read and write English in a friendly community. Beginner, intermediate and advanced classes are available. Instruction is free. Students only need to buy their books. Registration will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight in person at the church, 1225 Royal Palms Pkwy, Palm Coast. Students can also enroll throughout the semester on any Monday evening.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Monday, September 27 8AM to 10AM

Tuesday, September 28 8AM to 10AM

Wednesday, September 29 CLOSED

Thursday, September 30 8AM to 10AM

Friday, October 1 8AM to 10AM

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









