The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 24, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: On WNZF’s Free For All Fridays host David Ayres welcomes Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, County Commissioner Greg Hansen and representatives of the Flagler Home Builders Association to talk about the cost of living and impact fees in the county–expect the builders to push against the school board’s proposed impact fee increase–with a health update from the health department, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary on Tuesday’s hothead junta at the school board meeting. In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins holds a status hearing in the case of Richard Dunn, the man who murdered his father 15 years ago in Palm Coast, was found not guilty by reason of insanity, spent years in a psychiatric hospital, then a halfway house, and has recently been seeking to regain his full freedom. See: “Richard Dunn Nearing Full Freedom from Restrictions 15 Years After Being Found Insane in Father’s Murder.” City Repertory Theatre’s production of “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” 7:30 tonight at CRT in City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway Suite B207, tickets are $15 for students, $30 for adults. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time, shares her loves and her losses. See the preview: “Being Billie: Laniece Fagundes Embodies Jazz singer Lady Day as City Repertory Theatre Opens 11th Season.” Book tickets here.“Godspell,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Starring FPC’s Kelly Rivera and a whole lot of other people from Flagler schools, including Andrea Oliveras (of Matanzas High School) as Uzo, directed by Noel Bethea (Matanzas). 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, starting at 3:30 p.m. Book tickets here. “Rumors,” by Neil Simon, is staged at the Flagler Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Ribald, irreverent, played strictly for laughs, “Rumors” is Simon’s 1988 play involving gunshots, car crashes and other situations turned farcical in this comedy. More theater: If you thought Flagler County’s local elected boards have the corner on uncivil and audiences (or elected officials, as the case may be) here’s a clip from last Tuesday’s Alachua County School Board’s public comment segment, when a resident pulled a Flagler on the board and the superintendent–yelling, pushing disinformation, putting on theatrics and, for a coda, walking out just as the superintendent was urging civility. The resident was wanting the superintendent fired. The board chairwoman then admonished the next speaker: “Before you begin, I want to make sure what was stated.” “I understand the English language,” the next speaker responded. “So you’ll not be calling out any names, and deputy, I hope you’ll be helping out here,” the chairwoman–Leanetta McNealy–said. And on it went. The third speaker should get an ovation.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information through Sept. 25:

Priority will be given to any students, faculty and school staff of public or private schools in Flagler County, followed by the general public, who should schedule testing appointments by calling 386-437-7350 ext. 0.

Friday, September 24 8AM to 11AM

Saturday, September 25 CLOSED

Sunday, September 26 CLOSED

Monday, September 27 8AM to 10AM

Tuesday, September 28 8AM to 10AM

Wednesday, September 29 CLOSED

Thursday, September 30 8AM to 10AM

Friday, October 1 8AM to 10AM

Please consider the following when testing with DOH-Flagler.

* Testing should take place at least 3 to 5 days after exposure. Testing sooner than this may result in false negatives.

* This is NOT a drive-through test site. You will park and walk into the Cattleman’s Hall where testing takes place.

* Wear a mask inside the testing facility. Should you test positive, you may be asked to exit the facility and wait for the rest of your party outside to avoid transmission.

* DOH staff continue to work extended hours to keep up with the contact tracing and case investigation. We appreciate your ongoing patience. It may take time for DOH to reach individuals who test positive for COVID-19. Take initiative to isolate for at least ten days and encourage close contacts to watch for symptoms.

* If you are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive, you may not hear from the health department if resources are not available.

* If you have been vaccinated (two weeks after your final dose) you will not need to quarantine if you do not have symptoms.

* If you have symptoms, get tested as soon as possible.

* Students will need to quarantine at least four days after the date of exposure.

Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments (MAB) for COVID-19 can prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death among high-risk individuals. Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to COVID-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free.

Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd on Mondays from 3:30 to 6:00PM. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. The health department is awaiting guidance for the administration of booster doses. CVS, Walgreens, Publix and Walmart are offering boosters to immunocompromised individuals.









